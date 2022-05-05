Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt - 5th Edition

Bhavik Rathod (Pune) and Prajakta Savarkar Shinde (Jabalpur), winners of the 4th edition of Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt, India’s first and only talent hunt for Ghazal singers are all set to launch their single - Le Chala Jaan on April 28. Composed by renowned ghazal singer and composer, Sudeep Banerji and written by famous Urdu poet Dagh Dehlavi, the soulful ghazal perfectly emotes the feeling one goes through when they lose someone special. With Bhavik and Prajakta proving to be the most versatile after multiple rounds of judging in the 4th edition, held virtually last year, members of the jury and Artist Aloud offer the duo a platform to showcase their talent by launching this single, thereby charming ghazal lovers all across the world.

As Le Chala Jaan sees Bhavik and Prajakta making their presence felt in the world of ghazals, budding ghazal singers would look to emulate their feat/success at the upcoming 5th edition of Khazana Artist Aloud that begins May 4. Celebrating the art of ghazals, the talent hunt by Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, and Khazana – an annual fundraising concert, that celebrates the art of ghazals, will feature singers from across the world. They will be judged by ghazal legends such as Pankaj Udhas, Talat Aziz, Anup Jalota, Rekha Bhardwaj, and Sudeep Banerji.

In order to participate in the fifth edition of the talent hunt, aspiring singers will need to upload videos of them singing ghazals on https://www.artistaloud. com/khazana2022/ between 4th May 2022 to 31st May 2022. Based on the entries, 20 candidates will be shortlisted and will be asked to upload a fresh audition clip on https://www.artistaloud. com/khazana2022/

Hereafter, the jury will announce two winners who will get a chance to perform at ‘Khazana – A Festival of Ghazals’ later this year, alongside some of the most prolific Ghazal singers in India.

Speaking about the talent hunt, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “Sung with all their heart, Bhavik and Prajakta, with Le Chala Jaan have proved exactly why they’re deserved to win the last edition of the talent hunt. With last year’s edition being held virtually, we, at Artist Aloud, and members of the jury aimed to encourage these two singers by giving them a platform to let the world of ghazal know just how good they are. I congratulate the duo and wish them all the very best for the future. Having received an overwhelming number of talented ghazal singers, like Bhavik and Prajakta, in the previous edition, we look forward to the upcoming 5th edition being

immensely successful. We’re confident that it will, like always, see ghazal lovers across the globe come forward and inspire an entire community as they showcase their talent and love for Ghazals.”

Sharing his thoughts about the talent hunt, Pankaj Udhas said, “My heartfelt congratulations to Bhavik and Prajakta for winning the competition as well as giving the world of ghazals such a beautiful song like Le Chala Jaan. It's my pleasure to be a part of Khazana Artist Aloud Talent Hunt for its 5th edition. With each passing year, the number, and the quality of talent on display, keeps getting better. As India’s first and only talent hunt for Ghazal singers, we once again look to enable budding ghazal singers from around the world to reach their true potential.”

Khazana – A Festival of Ghazals was founded by legendary ghazal singer and President, Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust, Pankaj Udhas, and Y.K. Sapru, Chairman and CEO, Founder Director, Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) with the support of ghazal maestros, Talat Aziz and Anup Jalota.