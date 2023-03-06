Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Confirmed Contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most watched and popular stunt-based reality show. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 has got the highest TRP rating and has grabbed the audience with new stunts. After Bigg Boss 16 wrap up, there are many rumors about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 starting date, contestants, and location. Well, Rohit Shetty continues as the KKK13 host. Earlier, Rohit Shetty entered the Bigg Boss 16 house to select the contestants from KKK13 from BB16. Shalin won the stunt tasks, and Rohit declared he won the KKK13 entry ticket.

On the other hand, there is speculation that Bade Ache Lagte Hai actor Nakuul Mehta might enter KKK 13. Also, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi is rumored to enter the KKK 13. Meanwhile, a few reports say that Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare and Lock Upp contestant Munawar have signed the deal for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. Anyway, there is no official confirmation from KKK13 makers.