Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Tough Competition Between These Two Contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is one of the most awaited shows and viewers can't wait to watch the show. Season 12 is expected to begin next month. All the selected contestants are gearing up to showcase their might in South Africa, where the shooting will be held. The promo shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is already done. Buzz in tele town is that contestants will fly down to the shooting location by this week. Reports say that contestants have been quarantined as a precautionary measure against the BA Variant or covid.

Going by the Instagram posts and leaks, Munawar, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Tushar Kalia, and Kanika Mann have been confirmed as KKK12 contestants.

All the contestants are strong, and the audience expects that the competition will be tough. Most of the audience say that there will be a stiff competition between Munawar and Pratik. Munawar has gained a huge following after his stint on Kangana's Lock Upp show. Munawar also won Lock Upp Season 1 title and Pratik is the runner up of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 14. If Pratik and Munawar are mentally and physically strong, and if they are on the same team, there will be no problem; However, if they are on the opposite teams, the show will see a lot of action. What is your opinion on this? Comment below.

