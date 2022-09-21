Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Runner Up Cash Prize

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 grand finale was wrapped up on Monday and speculations are rife over who will take home the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy. As per sources, Tushar Kalia has defeated Faisal Shaikh and bagged KKK12 trophy. Tushar's victory in season 12 is surprising because he was rumoured to be the show's first runner-up. Tushar was the first finalist to enter KKK12 finale and proved himself by giving the best performance when compared to other contestants. Faisal Shaikh was declared as the first runner up of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 and he took a cash prize of around Rs 30 lakh home.

KKK12 viewers had predicted that Faisal Shaikh would win Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Fans had been rooting for him for the past three weeks. Faisal was celebrating his win on social media by posting and confirming that he was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. A few news websites also exclusively confirmed that Faisal was the winner of KKK12, but after the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale shooting, they announced that Faisal was the first runner-up of the show and bagged a cash prize. And this news disappointed a section of the audience,. However, KKK12 viewers and fans are pretty impressed with Tushar too and say that he deserved to win the show thanks to his performance that put even the strongest contestants to shame.

