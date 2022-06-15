Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Leaked Photos From Cape Town

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is grabbing a lot of attention even though the show is yet to go on air. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show and the following for the show is increasing after every season. Contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi compete in dangerous tasks, and we have seen that they will go to any lengths to win every difficult stunt. It is worth mentioning here that KKK viewers watch the show with their fingers crossed for their favourite contestants to win the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is trending every single day, and a few Instagram pages are giving exclusive inside information to keep the viewers engaged. As of now, promos featuring Rubina, Sriti Jha, and Tushar Kalia are out. KKK viewers are thrilled with the stunts that are being shown in the promos.

Earlier, on the Khatron Ke Khiladi Instagram page, the makers put out an update saying the contestants' next task will be dog stunts. Anyway, the winner of the dog stunt is yet to be revealed.

Check out the leaked photos of KKK contestants performing the dog stunt:

According to reports, Faisu won the latest stunt. So he did not get the fear fanda this week. And in the Rubina vs Erika task: Rubina won the task, and Pratik vs Faisu: Pratik won the task. Well, KKK contestants are doing a good job and putting all their efforts to win Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 trophy. Talking about first-week elimination, there are many speculations doing the rounds on social media. There is no confirmation on which contestant really got the eviction pass.