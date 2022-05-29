Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Launch Date, Time and Where to Watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most watched reality shows after Hindi Bigg Boss. Khatron Ke Khiladi viewers enjoy the way Rohit Shetty hosts the show. For every season, there will be a different tagline And for season 12, the tagline is "Darr Ke Aage Darr Hai." Season 12 of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be shot in South Africa at Cape Town.

The contestants flew down to SA on May 27 night after the promo shoot. The contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, and Faisal Sheikh.

The debates on social media have already started even before the show launched. Netizens say there will be stiff competition between the contestants because most of them are winners and runner ups of other reality shows. Munawar, Pratik, and Nishant Bhat are the most trolled and famous contestants.

So the audience have predicted that they will be in the top 5 at any cost. A section of the viewers argue that Bigg Boss and Lock Upp reality shows are totally different from Khatron Ke Khiladi, and they say that Rubina, Shivangi, and Sriti might give tough competition to male contestants. The show will launch in the first week of June. The show will premiere on Colors TV and the audience can also watch the same on the OTT platform Voot if they miss an episode on TV.

