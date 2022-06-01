Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Launch Date Confirmed

Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has been a favorite show for everyone. Khatron Ke Khiladi is back again with a new season and new concepts. Many people have been waiting for the list of contestants since it was announced. Finally, it was revealed a few days ago when the participants were seen on their way to Cape Town for the shoot of their new adventure. Top television actors who are in the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 list are Bigg Boss Hindi 14 winner Rubina, Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lead actress Shivangi Joshi, Kumkum Bhagya lead actress Sriti, Bigg Boss 15 runner up Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, and Faisal Sheikh.

The promo shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 wrapped up last week and contestants headed to South Africa on May 26 night. Now, as per sources, the shoot of the episodes has begun. But the viewers are worried about why they are yet to premiere on television? Here is the answer to your doubts. According to Wikipedia, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will premiere on August 6. So, the makers might release the episode after shooting. We should wait for an official announcement from the makers. Netizens on Twitter and other social media are having debates and chit-chat over the show winner, highest contestants, and popular contestants of the show. So what is your opinion? Comment below.