Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Lauch Date Changed

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is the talk of the town. There are a lot of rumours and buzz around the most awaited stunt based reality show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants are in Cape Town, South Africa. It appears that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 makers have begun the shoot. The shoot and stunt photos have going viral. Do you know which team your favorite contestant is on? If not, then check this out. Pratik, Mohit Malik, Nishanth, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Rubina, Sriti, and Aneri Vajani are in one team. Another team has Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Munawar, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, and Faisal Sheikh. All the strong contestants have been divided and the contestants are set to provide 100% entertainment for KKK viewers. As shooting photos are leaked on social media, viewers are curious to know what is happening in Cape Town.

Is the launch date changing?

So, as we mentioned earlier, Munawar and Mohit have joined the team in Cape Town, SA after much delay. According to the sources, the makers had to change the shooting schedule. The shoot began yesterday and contestants were given their tasks.

Earlier, the launch date was said to be August 6, 2022, but a few websites say that it may be postponed. Buzz has it that the show might air from August 7 or 8. However, we have to wait for an official announcement. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.