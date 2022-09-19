Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 Grand Finale Shooting Venue

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is one step away from a grand finale. The semi-final episode was filled with fun and excitement in the audience. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 grand finale will go on air on September 25th at 9.30 pm. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Jannat Zubair, Chetna Pande, Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, and Pratik Sehajpal were spotted at Mumbai's Filmcity to shoot for the show's Grand Finale episode. So we can say that Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shooting has begun in Mumbai. As per the recent news, Kanika couldn't make it to the KKK12 grand finale episode as she was busy with her schedule.

The contestants who are going to enter the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 grand finale are Faisal, Rubina, Tushar, Mohit, and Jannat. Since the contestants returned to India from Cape Town after Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shooting wrapped, these five contestants have been in the KKK12 rumors for finalists. And there is a high prediction and hints the Faisal might win the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 trophy with a huge cash prize. Let us wait and watch who will lift the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 trophy. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

