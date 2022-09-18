Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Grand Finale Date, Time

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is getting more interesting by the day because of the stunts. KKK12 contestants who successfully performed the semi-final stunts are Rubina, Faisal, Tushar, and Jannat. Rubina, Faisal, Tushar, and Jannat. These contestants have got an entry into the grand finale. Nishanth, Kanika, Mohit, and Rajiv lost the task.

Now, the stage is set for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 grand finale which will air next week on September 24 and 25 at 9.30 pm. Most of the social media pages are updating their pages saying Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 grand finale shooting has begun. It is being said that Kanika Maan will miss KKK12 grand finale due to her busy schedule and prior commitments. A few photos from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale sets are also doing the rounds on social media pages.

In yesterday's episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, Rubina outperformed the others in the tricky stunt and became the second finalist to enter the KKK12 grand finale round. As expected, Faisal won over Mohit and became the finalist. So we can say that the rumors of the top five contestants might be true. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 viewers believe Faisal might bag the trophy and Tushar or Mohit could end up being the runner-up.

The rumoured top five contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 are Faisal, Tushar, Mohit, Rubina, and Jannat. And the predicted winner and runner-up are Faisal and Mohit. So, let us wait and watch who will lift the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 trophy.