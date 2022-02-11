Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 First Female Contestant's Name Out

The most awaited and popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is making headlines each day, thanks to the buzz surrounding the contestants and launch date. The show has finished eleven seasons and is ready to return to the small screen with its 12th season. Earlier, the rumors were rife that top celebrities from earlier seasons of Bigg Boss would be taking part as contestants.

As per rumours, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, and Simba Nagpal, will take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Now, there is another report on the first female contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

According to the latest report, Khatron Ke Khiladi makers have contacted Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik to sign the deal. Reports say that Rubina has been finalised by the makers for the show, but we have to wait for an official announcement. Rubina Dilaiki is a well-known television actress. She is known for her roles in Choti Bahu and Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina Dilaiki gained huge popularity after her stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is based on the American show Fear Factor. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 ended on September 26, 2021. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 winner was Arjun Bijilani, and the runner-up was Divyanka Tripathi. Season 11 earned a huge following and the contestants went all out to impress the audience.

Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, and Varun Sood were the show stoppers in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

The launch date of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is not yet announced, but speculation is rife that KKK12 might start in the middle of March or April.