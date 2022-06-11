Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Contestants Leaked New Location Photos

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are releasing promos of the contestants. The promo of Sriti Jha and Rubina doing some dangerous stunts has been released. In the promo, we can see Sriti kissing the crocodile and walking on the rope with the snake on her neck. She also did a helicopter stunt but falls down in between the tasks. Coming to Rubina’s task, Rohit Shetty tells Rubina that he saw Abhinav in Cape Town. Then Rubina expects Rohit to give her surprise over Abhinav’s visit. But to her surprise, Rohit tells stuntmen to bring Abhinav, they brings a frog and tells her the frog is Abhinav and tells het to kiss the frog, where she says no but later in the promo one could see she finishes the task by kissing it. Anyway, it seems like Rohit and the KKK12 makers are planning some tough stunts for the contestants this season. As per the promos, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 might have finished three or four stunts. Sriti and Rubina seem to be the strong female contestants, and Sriti is doing tough stunts so easily compared to other contestants.

Check out the promos:

Earlier, the contestants have posted a few more shooting photos on their Instagram page. Rajiv, Rubina, and other contestants posted the new location in Cape Town, and it looks like they went out for some site seeing. As per the reports Sriti, Mohit, Pratik, and Jannat have completed animal stunts, and the rest of the stunts might be completed today. It is worth mentioning that Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 contestants are keeping viewers engaged with their posts and promos.