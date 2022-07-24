Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Contestant Shivangi Eliminated?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants are stunning the audience with their daring performances. In yesterday's episode, the first stunt was won by Mohit and Sriti, and the second stunt was won by Rajiv and Chetna. Netizens were impressed by Shivangi's performance in the shocking task. They say that both Rajiv and Shivangi tried their best in the stunt. During the stunt, viewers were glued to their television and cheered for them. On the other hand, Nishant and Tushar gave the ultimate performance in the pig stunt, and they won the tasks. Well, this week's fear fanda contestants are Faisu, Shivangi, Pratik, and Jannat. As per the social media reports, Shivangi might get an exit pass from KKK12.

Earlier, when Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting was happening, there was speculation that Shivangi was the third contestant to get an eviction pass from the show. Few rumors also said that Shivangi will re-enter the show as a wild card entry. Anyway, with this news, Shivangi fans are upset. Shivangi stole the hearts of the audience as Naira in the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai series, which airs on Star Plus. Talking about Shivangi’s performance in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, we can say she rocked it and gave her 100 pc to win the tasks. Let’s wait and watch to see who will get the exit pass. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.