Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Contestant Names List With Photo

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is the most talked about show on Indian television right now. There is a lot of curiosity over who will be the contestants and where the action's going to happen this time. There are a lot of rumors surrounding the show while expectations from the show have skyrocketed.

All the top television celebrities are entering the stunt-based show to get audience' attention and also gain popularity. Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most-watched reality show after Bigg Boss. Rohit Shetty's hosting skills never disppoints anybody. The contestants and the makers make sure the viewers aren't bored.

It is worth mentioning here that Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 broke all TRP records. Khatron Ke Khiladi makers always plan thrilling stunts for contestants and the audience can't take their eyes off the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 might kick off on April 1, as per the social media buzz. After quarantine and promo shoots, confirmed contestants are taking off to South Africa. Yes, again Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 makers chose South Africa. Now for all those curious souls out there about the pariticipants, here are the names of contestants confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. Check KKK12 confirmed contestants list with photos.