This Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Contestant May Be The First to Get Eliminated

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is making the headlines each day, and viewers can't wait to watch the episodes. But Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 will premiere on August 6. According to leaked photos of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 on social media, the pilot episode shoot has begun. The teams have been divided into two and host Rohit Shetty has assigned tasks to the contestants. If you want to know which on team is your favorite contestant a part of, then come back to Sakshi Post, we will give you updates from KKK12 as they happen.

For those who joined in late, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 has impressive list of celebrities as participants. Have a look at KKK12 contestants

Rubina Dilaik

Shivangi Joshi

Munawar Faruqui

Kanika Mann

Sriti Jha

Tushar Kalia

Aneri Vajani

Mohit Malik

Chetna Pande

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Nishant Bhat

Pratik Sehajpal

Rajiv Adatia

Erika Packard

Faisal Sheikh

Meanwhle, on the social media platform, there are several debates, fights over who are the strong contestants and who will be the winner and runner up. On the other hand, there are predictions on Twitter about which contestant will get eliminated first.

Rajiv Adatia is on top of the list to get eliminated first from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. But we think it's too early to predict about any contestant's eviction without watching their performance. We will get to know after the episode is aired.

It is worth mentioning here that all the contestants of KKK12 are popular and strong contestants, including the female contestants. Who do you think will be the first contestant to get an eviction pass from KKK12? Comment below.