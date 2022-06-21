Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Behind The Scenes Pics Leaked

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants are keeping the viewers engaged with their posts and promos of the show even before the braodcast of its pilot episode. Khatron Ke Khiladi crew members are leaking photos from the sets and contestants who were injured in the stunts. Photos of Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants getting injured while performing stunts are doing rounds on social media platforms. Viewers are stunned after seeing the photos.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 makers have officially announced that the show will premiere on July 2 at 9.00 pm on Colors TV. A few Instagram pages have shared the behind scenes pics of the stunt tasks in which videos are also shared on the page.

As per the videos, KKK12 contestants have done doing water stunts. Few photos show Nishanth's injured photos. It seems Nishanth has been injured badly and yet, he continues to do tasks.

Check out his Instagram post:

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 elimination, Pratik and Shivangi are rumored to be in the list of KKK12 eliminations. We don't know exact information as to which contestant eliminated, but in the leaked Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 video we can see Pratik doing the stunts. So let's wait and watch when the episodes are aired.

Erika Packard is the first contestant to get an exit pass from the show. She commented on Rubina's Instagram post saying "Missing you @rubinadilaik so glad we met." So KKK12 viewers strongly believe that Erika has been eliminated from the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.