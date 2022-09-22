Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winners List

Two more days to go for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale. Are you curious to find out who won Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 trophy? Due to rumours about the winner and runner-up of KKK12, viewers are eager to know whether it was Tushar or Faisal, who took home the trophy.

According to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 unofficial Instagram pages, Tushar won the show, and Faisal was picked as the first runner-up and received a cash prize.

Interestingly, the same Instagram pages had previously declared that Faisal was the winner of KKK12, but following Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale shoot, it emerged that it was not Faisal Shaikh but Tushar Kalia who won KKK12 title.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants who are in the grand finale round are Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, and Tushar Kalia.

Subscribe to Sakshi Post notifications for all the updates on KKK12.

But before you go, check out Khatron Ke Khiladi Winner List