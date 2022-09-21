Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner Prize Money

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants celebrated the grand finale event with Ranveer, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, and Sanjay Mishra. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants, who attended the grand finals are Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, and Erika Packard.

Kanika Mann skipped the KKK12 finale event as her schedule was packed. On the other hand, there is speculation doing the rounds on social media platforms that Tushar Kalia has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. This rumour is doing the rounds after the grand finale shooting got over at Mumbai Film City. The predicted winner, Faisal Shaikh, ended up as the first runner-up of the show. It is pretty disappointing that Faisal had to settle for the runner-up title, but viewers are congratulating Tushar for bagging the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 trophy and say that he deserved it.

Tushar never expected he would lift the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy. But he did it with his performance. The news of Tushar Kalia winning KKK12 has gripped social media for the past two days. Buzz has it that Tushar won the trophy with a cash prize of around Rs 20 to 30 lakhs. According to sources, Tushar's remuneration from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 was around Rs 9 to 10 lakh per week. So the total earnings of Tushar from KKK12 is around Rs 50 lakh, apart from the winner's cash prize. However, we should wait and watch until the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale episode to see who got how much. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

