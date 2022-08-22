Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner and Runner Up Confirmed?

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is making headlines for its social media speculations on the winner and runner-up of the show. In the past few weeks, KKK 12 viewers have predicted that Faisal Shaikh might lift the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. But there was news that Faisal had won the finale stunt, but the stunt was conducted again due to some issue. Faisal fans were trending KKK 12 makers for being unfair, but they believed that Faisal would definitely win the show. On the other hand, there is confusion between Mohit and Tushar for runner up. The buzz says that Mohit Malik is the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 runner-up and Tushar is the second runner up of the show.

Anyway, this is the hazy information we gleaned from social media sources about the winner and runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. We will get to know winner and runner-up only after the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 finale episode airs. Currently, Sriti Jha is the sixth contestant to get evicted from the show. The top 5 contestants are Faisal, Mohit, Tushar, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Rubina. As per the Instagram updates, Rubina ends up in the 5th position and Jannat Zubair Rahmani in the 4th position. Whom do you think is the winner and runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.