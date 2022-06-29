Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Top 3 Contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most-watched stunt-based reality show. Khatron Ke Khiladi viewers are looking forward to season 12 and there are so many Tweets about KKK 12 contestants. The promo is getting a crazy response from the viewers, who have been expressing their excitement in the comments. On the other hand, KKK12 contestants are posting from their location on Instagram handles to keep the viewers engaged. Netizens say that Sriti is a strong competition for Rubina after seeing the promo. As per sources, Rubina, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhat, and Faisal Sheikh are the remaining contestants who are left for the final few weeks. However, this will only be confirmed after the episodes are broadcasted.

Talking about the top three contestants, as predicted by Khatron Ke Khiladi viewers—Rubina, Sriti Jha, and Nishant Bhat are said to be leading. KKK12 viewers say that these three contestants are giving their best in all the challenging stunts. Nishant Bhat's injured photos have stunned the audience and they are rooting him to be the runner-up.

Well, Sriti Jha and Rubina are said to be strong female contestants and their KKK12 promos show their spirit to win the season. Who are your top three Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants? Comment below.