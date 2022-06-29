Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina or This Contestant—Who will be KKK12 Winner?

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is making the headlines every single day with leaked photos of contestants from the set. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 makers are all set to air episodes from July 2 at 9.00 pm. The promos of KKK12 contestants are keeping the audience engaged. Anyway, there is a lot of speculations on social media about KKK12 eliminations and the show's predicted winner and runner-up.

According to the buzz, a female contestant is likely to bag the title and runner-up title the show this season. So, KKK12 viewers are guessing that either Rubina and Sriti Jha have many chances to win the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Looking at the promos, they say that Rubina and Sriti are easily performing every hard task effortlessly.

Earlier, there was a rumour that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty had accidently leaked the name of potential winner of KKK12. Speculation is rife that Rohit Shetty, while talking to the media, said Rubina is doing every stunt so easily. She can become the winner or at least figure among in the top 5 list of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The contestants who entered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, and Faisal Sheikh.

According to social media rumours, Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, and Jannat Zubair Rahmani have been eliminated from the show till now.