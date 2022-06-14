Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Gets Fear Fanda This Week

The shoot for the second week of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun in Cape town. KKK stunt locations and shooting photos have gone viral on social media platforms. Even Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants are also posting their photos from Cape Town. The Khatron Ke Khiladi makers are releasing promos of one contestants after the other performing stunts to woo the host. Rubina, Sriti Jha, and Tushar Kalia have shown that contestants have finished several challenging tasks and are ready to entertain the viewers by doing daring and dangerous stunts ahead. All the contestants who are part of KKK12 are popular actors, and a few are winners of some reality shows. Most of the Khatron Ke Khiladi viewers say that Sriti is the most fearless contestant in season 12.

Well, talking about tasks on KKK12, contestants completed the dog stunt yesterday along with other two stunts . As per reports, In Rubina vs Erika: Rubina won the task, and Pratik vs Faisu: Pratik won the task. However, the dog stunt winner is yet to be known. A few Instagram pages say that Pratik got the fear fanda for this week. Fear fanda means contestants who enter the elimination list because of their performance. And Pratik fans are shocked to know that he got fear fanda because viewers always thought that he would never get into the fear fanda list this season. However, the news is yet to be officially confirmed by the makers, so let’s wait and watch how Pratik improves his performance in the next stunts.