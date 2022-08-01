Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Netizens' Reaction To Pratik's Elimination, Calls It Unfair

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 viewers are trending Pratik on Twitter and trolling Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 for unfair elimination. They claim that the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 purposefully gave Pratik water stunts despite knowing he had a water phobia. In some stunts, Pratik asks host Rohit if a contestant doesn't know how to swim, where Rohit loses his cool on him. Netizen says that Pratik mostly did water stunts in the last two weeks and the elimination task was also a water-based task.

The task was that a contestant would be inside a glass container and then have to unlock the other small box that is inside the container. The contestant will be given five keys and three locks for this stunt. Faisu chose Jannat and Chetna chose Rajiv Adatia, where Rajiv won the task and Jannat fainted after entering into the cold water. In the second task, Rajiv chose Sriti and Jannat chose Kanika. As per the task rules, whoever is left will directly go into the elimination stunt. So Pratik directly went into the elimination stunt.

The elimination stunt was that contestants should stand on a rotating platform and then collect, transfer, and hook four flags. If the contestant falls down, the stunt will be over. Kanika and Jannat ended up falling down, and Pratik aborted the stunt and got eliminated from the show.