Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Makers Rope in Bigg Boss 15 Finalist?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most-watched stunt-based reality show on the small screen. The show has a huge fan following as top TV actors participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Khatron Ke Khiladi is hosted by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty. Usually, when they select contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi, the makers tend to pick one or two participants from Bigg Boss. Now, there is a rumor doing the rounds that Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15 contestants will participate in Season 12 Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Pratik Sehajpal was the runner-up of Bigg Boss Hindi season 15. The latest we hear is that he is the second confirmed contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Earlier reports said that Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal had been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

In a recent interview, Pratik said that "Whatever God will give me, I will accept that happily and will work hard. I would definitely love to go there and will play with all my might," when asked about his next reality show.

Following this, Pratik's fans are going gaga over the news on social media platforms and they just can't wait to see Pratik doing stunts. We may have to wait for an official announcement. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 ended on September 26, 2021. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 winner was Arjun Bijilani, and Divyanka Tripathi,the runner-up. According to social media rumors, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is likely to premiere in March.

