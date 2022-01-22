Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Launch Date, Time, and Contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most-popular TV reality shows on the small screen. Rohit Shetty's show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, has a huge craze, and the way he hosts the show draws audience in huge numbers. The TRP rating of Khatron Ke Khiladi never went down.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is based on the American show Fear Factor. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 ended on September 26, 2021. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 winner was Arjun Bijilani, and the runner-up was Divyanka Tripathi. Season 11. Both the contestants earned a huge fan following and all the contestants tried their best to grab the audience's attention.

Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, and Varun Sood were the highlights of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

There are a lot of speculations happening around Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 on social media platforms. Speculation is rife that Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 might start after Bigg Boss Hindi 15 ends.

So we can say that the show might start either in the first week of February or last week. According to rumors, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal could be the first contestant to sign a deal with Khatron Ke Khiladi makers for Season 12. It is being said that the Khatron Ke Khiladi makers are trying to contact top and popular small-screen celebrities to sign a deal. However, we have to wait for an official announcement

Do you wish to make any guesses on celebrities who would be appearing as contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12? Let us know in your comments.

