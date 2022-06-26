Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Know About Top 5 Contestants Of KKK 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is making headlines ever since the makers have announced the launch date. The contestants are not leaving any stone unturned to win the KK12 trophy. Some of the contestants are sharing their injured photos on their Instagram handles. The contestants who are ready to impress the viewers with their stunts are Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, and Faisal Sheikh. According to the buzz Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, and Pratik got eliminated from the show. Most of the viewers say that Sriti Jha, Rubina, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, and Faisal Sheikh are the top five contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.



Check out Khatron Ke Khiladi's 12 Contestants' Positions

Sriti Jha- 1

Rubina- 2

Faisal Sheikh- 3

Tushar Kalia- 4

Mohit Malik- 5