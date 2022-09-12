Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 First Finalist Contestant

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has reached the Ticket to Finale round and contestants are ready to grab the ticket to lift the KKK12 trophy. Rohit Shetty said that upcoming stunts will be harder and contestants should perform limitlessly to win ticket for the finale. Nishant, Jannat, Rajiv, Faisu, Kanika, and Tushar performed the stunts to win this title. After Rajiv and Kanika, Nishant and Jannat were out of the race, Faisal and Tushar were the top 2 contenders for the Khatron Khiladi 12 ticket to finale race. Contestants had to stop and grab a belt before climbing a tower and attaching flags from the belt and lighting flares. Finally, they had to reach the tower's edge and jump onto a net, where they had to attach the final flag and light the final flare. Tushar completed the stunt in 3 min 49 secs while Faisu took 3 min 55 secs to complete the stunt.

So Tushar wins the ticket to the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Tushar was the first contestant to get into the finale round. Netizens expected that Faisal might be the first contestant to get a finale ticket. Faisal lost to Tushar by just 6 seconds. Anyway, they both performed well in the stunt and made the audience glued to their televisions. On the other hand, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 grand finale episode shooting might start soon. The sources say that KKK12 grand finale might air between September and last week. Faisal is highly predicted as the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 winner by netizens. The rumors became strong after his re entry. So let us wait and watch what KKK12 makers have in store.