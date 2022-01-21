Khatron ke Khiladi 12 First Contestant Name Out!

Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most-watched and popular stunt-based reality show on the small screen. Khatron Ke Khiladi is based on the American show Fear Factor. Khatron Ke Khiladi has earned a huge following over the years and audience never misses a chance to watch the episodes. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 ended on September 26, 2021. The winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 is Arjun Bijilani, and the runner-up was Divyanka Tripathi. There is speculation going around on social media about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 launch date and contestants. Anyway, the date is not yet announced, but there is news that Khatron Ke Khiladi makers have contacted a few small-screen celebrities to sign a deal. However, we have to wait for the official announcement.

Sources say that Khatron Ke Khiladi makers have signed a deal with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal. So we can say that Simba Nagpal is the first confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Simba Nagpal participated in Bigg Boss Hindi season 15. He got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 show as a punishment for his physical fight with Umar Riaz. Simba Nagpal's journey in the industry began with MTV's Splitsvilla 11. He impressed the audience with his straightforwardness. Simba Nagpal is known for his serial Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.