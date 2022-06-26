Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Finale: Sriti Jha Stuns Everyone With Her Performances

Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most-watched reality show on the small screen. Fans are going crazy after the announcement of Season 12 and inside information from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 set is raising their expectations furthermore.

There is nothing wrong in fans getting excited because there are many strong contestants in the upcoming KKK season.It is known that Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will premiere from July 2 at 9.00 pm on Colors TV. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 contestants are updating their Instagram pages and fans are drawing lots of information from them. Well, it is said that Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, and Jannat Zubair Rahmani were eliminated from the show. Anyway, Shivangi Joshi might re-enter the show as a wild card entry, says the buzz.

Talking about the contestants' performances in this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the viewers are surely going to get extra entertainment that they have never witnessed before. Female contestants Rubina and Sriti Jha are giving stiff competition to male contestants. Both of them are putting in their best efforts and are in the race to bag the trophy. KKK viewers never expected that Sriti Jha would do hard stunts so easily. They say that Sriti Jha is the daredevil of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Rubina is nowhere less than any contestant and she has already proved it in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15. So let's wait and watch who will win the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 trophy.