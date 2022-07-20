Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Fear Fundas This Week

Social media is a buzz over Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 with many rumors and updates about the contestants and the tasks. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the popular reality stunt show with the highest TRP ratings in the country.

As of now, Aneri Vajani has been eliminated from the show. The contestants meanwhile continue to perform tough stunts, though they are getting injured. It is worth mentioning that though they are injured, contestants are not stepping back to perform these dangerous stunts.

The Atyachaar week stunts are leaving the viewers' in awe and the feats performed are giving many goosebump- moments. One must say that all the contestants deserve a trophy for their bravery and ultimate performances while doing these dare-devil stunts.

Check out the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 recent promo:



The contestants who got into Fear Funda this week are Chetna, Pratik, Rajiv, Rubina, and Shivangi. As per the social media reports, the top five contestants are Tushar, Mohit, Faisal, Jannat, and Rubina. The contestants are back from Cape Town, South Africa after 50 days of shooting.

There are many speculations floating that Faisal has won the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 trophy while another segment of viewers are saying that Rubina won. Now the rumor of Rubina's winning the KKK12 trophy had come up after Abhinav lifted Rubina's hand while they were seen exiting the airport. For more updates, follow Sakshi Post.