Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants Who Will Participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to make a comeback to the small screen with a brand new season 10 after a long gap of 5 years. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a celebrity dance reality in which top small screen celebrities will perform in jodis. It is said that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is coming up in a new format and rules to grab the attention of the audience.

The celebrities will get to shake a leg with famous choregraphers. Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi have been declared as the judges for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. This season will have 12 contestants and elimination will be based on their performance. The contestants who are rumoured to be participating in the show are Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Now, there is the rumor that Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 contestant Rubina Dilaik is all set to groove with a famous choregrapher in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Rubina is currently participating in KKK12 and stands in the fifth position. It is worth mentioning here that Rubina is becoming a reality show queen by taking part in different reality shows and proving herself in all streams.

Rubina Dilaik is the winner of Bigg Boss Hindi 14 and she is well known for her role in Soumya Harman Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will premiere on September 3 on Colors TV and VOOT Select OTT platform.