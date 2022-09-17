Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants in Danger Zone in Final Week

Colors TV's most watched stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 has reached its semi final round and contestants are giving their best to enter the grand finale. In last weekend episode, Tushar Kalia won Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 "Ticket To Finale" and he is the first contestant to win the ticket to finale task. Tushar will not participate in the Semi-Final round tasks of KKK12.

Now, contestants who are in the semi-final race to enter the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finale are Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, and Rubina Dilaik. Last week, Rubina opetd out of the elimination stunt due to health issues. KKK12 host Rohit Shetty asked if other contestants could do a proxy for her, but they refused the proposal saying they wanted Rubina Dilak to get eliminated as she is a strong contestant.

If one were to go by the Instagram pages, Faisal and Mohit performed the stunt to win ticket to the finale. As per sources, the top two contestants in the KKK12 race are Faisal and Tushar. The contestants who are at the bottom in the semi-final week are Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia.

Buzz has it that Nishant Bhat or Rajiv Adatia might get an exit pass from the show. A section of the audience has speculated that the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 could plan double elimination this week as the date of KKK12 grand finale is nearing. For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 finale will take place on September 25 in Mumbai.