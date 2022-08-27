Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants in Danger of Elimination

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 viewers, are you excited about tonight's elimination episode? There is a buzz doing the rounds on social media pages that Faisal Shaikh could get eliminated from the show this week. Earlier, speculations were rife that Faisal is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Mohit would be the runner up.

Now, with Faisal's elimination news, viewers are puzzled and upset. As per sources, Rajiv and Faisal will get fear fanda and will reach the elimination stunt. So, either Rajiv or Faisal will get an exit pass based on their performance. Faisal is trying as hard as he can to win the stunts and be in the top 5 KKK12 finale list. We will get to know what exactly happened in tonight's episode.

On the other hand, the contestants who are left for the KKK12 trophy race are Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Rubina Dilaik, and Tushar Kalia.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants who have been eliminated so far are Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, and Erika Packard. Well, viewers are enjoying the show watching their favorite celebrities do dare devilry stunts.

Meanwhile, the show is close to its finale and netizens are busy predicting the winner and runner-up of KKK12, Currently, Faisal and Mohit are being speculated as the winners and runner up. But if Faisal gets an exit pass from the show, then there will be a tie between Mohit and Tuskar Kalia. So let us wait and see what the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have in store for us.

Who do you think will get evicted this weekend? Comment below and follow Sakshi Post for more updates.