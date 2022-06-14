Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: This Contestant Has Returned to India, Deets Inside

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is the most-watched stunt-based reality show. The way the makers plan the dangerous tasks keeps the audience glued to their television sets. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is happening at Cape Town in South Africa. The contestants who entered Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani. As the first week passed, most of the audience was curious to know which contestant got an exit pass from the show.

There are several rumours on social media platforms about KKK12 first week of elimination. A few websites say Erika was eliminated and while a few others stated that it was Aneri Vajani who was evicted. But there is no clarification yet. One of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Instagram pages updated stating Erika is back in India. However, the information we have right now is all sketchy and we will get to know which contestant was eliminated first after a few days once the show goes on air. Let’s wait and watch which contestant gets eliminated first. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.