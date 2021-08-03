Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Regrets Nominating Sourabh Raaj Jain For Elimination Stunt

The Sunday episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was full of controversy. It saw the eviction of a fan-favorite contestant. Sourabh Raaj Jain was eliminated as he failed to perform the given task in less time. But it was not his mistake that he ended up doing the stunt, but was chosen by Arjun Bijlani.

Here is what happened. Arjun Bijlani had the K-medal and was in the direct elimination. But he decided to use its power and not perform the stunt. Instead, he suggested Sourabh’s name and that is how he ended up performing the elimination task. But things did not go in his favour. The actor failed to perform the stunt in less time.

Compared to Anushka Sen and Maheck Chahal who were against him performing the task, Sourabh’s time to complete the task was more than theirs. He ended up getting eliminated even though he was not there in the elimination round. Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Shukla felt that it was unfair to take Sourabh’s name. He has been consistently good and performs all the stunts very well. He deserved to stay in the competition.

Instead of him, Arjun should have taken Nikki Tamboli’s name. She just came back in the game and hadn’t performed any of the previous tasks.

Arjun took to Twitter to apologize for it and said that he will do anything to make up for it. “I won the k medal to be saved from the elimination stunt .. later the twist was I have to choose someone. So I did that. When Souraub was eliminated I knew a lot of people will find it unfair. I truly wished he hadn’t. But yes u have a right to have an opinion,” wrote the actor on Twitter.