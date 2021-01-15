KGF Teaser Record Kannadigas' Punch In Other Industry Filmmakers' Stomachs: RGV

Tollywood ace filmmaker, Ram Gopal Varma never steps back to share his thoughts and ideas with fans through his Twitter. Be it for something good or bad, he loves to be in news. A couple of hours ago, he commented on Bahubali 2 trailer and KGF 2 trailer which released recently. He said that Baahubali 2 trailer has got 11 crore views in 3 years, RRR got 3.8 crore in 3 months and now KGF 2 has got 14 crore in just 3 days.

The tweet made by RGV reads, "BAHUBALI 2 trailer 11 cr views in 3 YEARS RRR 3.8 cr in 3 MONTHS and KGF 2 14 cr in 3 DAYS.. OUCHH! This is a STOMACH PUNCH delivered by @Prashanth_neel... on behalf of all KANNADIGAS into the stomachs of all the other film industries." Here is the tweet.

Recently, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 has released the teaser. Prashant Neel is the director of the movie and we all know how big the film, KGF Chapter 1 has turned out. Decoding the teaser, the film is going to be an action packed one. The shooting of the film has completed and the team of KGF Chapter 2 are woking on the post production. The film is going to be heavy on VFX. For the first time, Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood actor is acting in a south Indian film as an antagonist. Raveena Tandon will also be seen in a key role in the flick.

Within few minutes after the release of KGF Chapter 2 teaser, it trended on all social media platfroms and has scored some unique records. The film is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur. It will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.