Yash’s forthcoming flick ‘KGF: Chapter-2’ is one of the anticipated films of the year. The film is back into the news after a long time. Prakash Raj is a new addition to the film and the actor has himself confirmed the news to his fans on Twitter.

Posting a picture of himself on the sets, he was seen sporting a suit and a salt and pepper hairdo. Here's the tweet made by him:



Start Camera..Action... BACK TO WORK.. pic.twitter.com/LzFFhJrsjG — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 26, 2020

Prakash Raj's addition to the film has raised many eyebrows on social media. There were speculations that Prakash has replaced Anant in the character of Anand Ingalagi in the second installment. However, Prashanth Neel has dismissed all the rumours. "Prakash Raj is definitely not a replacement to Anant Nag. He is a new entry and this is a new character in the movie."

According to sources, the team is left with a 25-day schedule. Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, among others will be involved in two weeks of the shoot.

Later, Yash is expected to join the sets. The film is progressing at a brisk pace at Kantteerava studios.

Apart from Yash, the film has an ensemble cast of Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. It is a sequel to KGF:Chapter 1 which was released in 2018 in multiple languages and turned out to be a huge hit. Now, all eyes are on the film’s sequel KGF: Chapter 2. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.