There is no doubt, KGF is one of the hugely awaited films of this year. Director Prashanth Neel’s ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ released in multiple languages and went on to become an instant hit at the box office. Following the film’s success, the filmmakers announced its sequel, featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The shooting of the film, which was nearing its completion, has been put on hold due to novel coronavirus.

Well, we can’t wait to watch the Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF: Chapter-2. Yash’s swagger look has become a rage among the audiences and his fans. Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film. Fans are also waiting to catch a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s look of villain Adheera. In case you are waiting with bated breath for this, here is the good news for you. The makers of the film are all set to release Sanjay Dutt’s first look poster on the occasion of his birthday, which is tomorrow, July 29. It marks the 61st birthday of the Munnabhai actor. Fans have already started the countdown for the look and it is trending on all social media platforms.

Here is the tweet by director Prashanth Neel:

The film features Raveena Tandon in an important role. Major portions of the film were shot at a huge set erected in Hyderabad.