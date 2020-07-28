There is no doubt, KGF is one of the hugely awaited films of this year. Director Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 1 released in multiple languages and went on to become an instant hit at the box office. Following the film success, the filmmakers announced sequel, featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.The film, which is nearing to its completion, has been put on hold due to novel coronavirus.

Well, we can’t wait to watch the Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF: Chapter-2. Yash’s swagger look has become a rage amongst the cine buffs and his fans. Sanjay Dutt has been roped to play an antagonist role in the film. We are waiting to see Sanjay Dutt’s menacing look of villain Adheera. Don’t worry, wait for Adheera look is not so long, what you read is right. The makers of the film are all set to the release Sanjay Dutt first look poster on the eve of his birthday, which is on July 29. It marks 61st birthday of the Munnabhai actor. Fans have already started countdown for the look and it is trending on all social media platforms.

Check out the tweet made by director Prashanth Neel:

The film features Raveena Tandon in important role. Major portions of the film were shot at a huge set erected in Hyderabad.