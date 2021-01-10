KGF Actor Yash's Mother Pushpa On Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8?

Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash became an overnight sensation thanks to his transition from TV to the big screen. His movie with actress wife Radhika Pandit Mr and Mrs Ramachari became a blockbuster and then there was no looking back.

Yash then went on to work with Prashanth Neel who created the famous KGF franchise and the rest, like they say is history. The actor recently celebrated his birthday with family and thanked his fans for all their love. On the eve of his birthday the makers of KGF Chapter 2 released the movie teaser which has garnered 100 million views so far breaking the records of Thalapathy Vijay's Master and SS Rajamouli's RRR. We all know that Bigg Boss Kannada makers are preparing to launch another new season. The contestants who will take part in Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 are yet to be finalised and the Colors Kannada channel on which the Kannada TV reality show will be aired is now looking at roping in celebrities and well known faces to ensure maximum TRP in the new season too. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will be hosted by Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep who has already hosted the previous seasons successfully. While there is a lot of names making the rounds for Bigg Boss contestants, the latest we hear is that KGF actor Yash's mother Pushpa will be entering the Bigg Boss house.

It is worth mentioning here that Pushpa recently appeared on Senior Kannada actor Sihi Kahi Chandru's cookery show where she was seen preparing Yash's favourite dish 'Junnu' (a sweet dish made with the milk after a cow has just delivered calves). she also spoke at length about Yash's TV stint and his childhood days during the course of the show.

Buzz has it that with KGF making all the right noises prior to its release and the popularity that Yash enjoys, Bigg Boss Kannada show makers are seriously considering the option of getting on board Yash's mother Pushpa into the Kannada Bigg Boss House in season 8 under the common man quota as she is no celebrity.

There is no official confirmation on this news yet. We feel Pushpa's appearance on the cookery show on the small screen has given rise to these rumours or you never know as anything is possible. Let's wait for the official list of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants to confirm the news. Stay tuned for updates.