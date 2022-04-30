KGF Actor Yash Loses Crores After Shocking Decision

Kannada actor Rocking Star Yash is now a pan India star. Actor Yash has a huge fan following all over the world. 'KGF: Chapter 2' was a super-duper hit. Actor Yash, who is basking in the success of 'KGF: Chapter 2', has now taken an important decision.

Yash says 'no' to paan masala!

Rocking Star Yash has turned down the multi-crore endorsement deal of the pan masala and cardamom brand. The news was confirmed by Exide Entertainment, the company that manages Yash's endorsement deals.

Yash's KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash in the lead, has crossed the Rs. 1000 crore mark in the gross worldwide collection. In India, KGF Chapter 2 surpassed the lifetime collections of many Bollywood superhit films, Tiger Zinda Hai, PK, and Sanju.

Trade analyst Himesh Mankand wrote, "It's 1000 not out! #KGFChapter2 zooms past the Rs 1000 crore club at the global box office. #Yash starrer becomes the fourth Indian film after #Dangal, #Bahubali2, and #RRR to attain this feat. First-ever film of Kannada origin to clock four-digit number. HISTORIC INDEED".