KGF Actor Yash Creates History in Sandalwood

Fans of the Kannada actor Yash have another reason to celebrate as the KGF star has now achieved a new feat. He has become the first Kannada actor to feature on Forbes magazine. It is to be noted that Forbes often features Indian actors but while it is usually Hindi cinema stars, it is a pleasant change to see a Kannada actor featuring in the magazine.

The cover photo looks good with Yash styled in a nice tee paired with a jacket and pants. His hair is the highlight here as the actor is sporting a man-bun look. The story in the magazine follows Yash’s life and how it all began for him in the South industry.

Check out the Forbes cover here:

Also Read: OTT Giant Offers Astronomical Amount For KGF Chapter 2 Digital Release Rights

As we all know, KGF 2 is ready and set to hit the theatres. It will be released in April 2022. The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. It is produced under the Hombale Films banner.

Yash in an interview said that KGF 2 is going to be bigger. Those who have seen KGF 1 know what to expect and what part 2 has in store for them.