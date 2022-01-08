KGF Actor Yash Birthday Celebrations With Family in Pics

KGF star Yash turns a year older today. He celebrated his birthday along with family members.The Kannada actor took to Instagram to post a photo from his birthday party, which was attended by his family members, including his wife, Radhika Pandit, his children, and a few close friends.

Radhika surprised him with a KGF-themed cake. The second cake was from his two children. Yash also received a handprint poster as a birthday gift from his children.

"Birthdays have never excited me.. its the happiness I see around, now especially with my tiny tots, they get me going! Would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of my fans n well wishers for your love and blessings. Hoping everyone is keeping safe. Do take care," Yash Captioned the Photo

On the occasion of Yash's birthday, KGF: Chapter2 makers unveiled a new post.

Happy birthday to the heartthrob of the nation, @TheNameIsYash.



A true inspiration who has scaled new heights. With the growth & story that we are weaving together, hope to set new records with you. To more incoming madness ⭐ #HBDRockingStarYash #KGFChapter2#KGF2onApr14 pic.twitter.com/KocpylheIV — Vijay Kiragandur (@VKiragandur) January 8, 2022

Director Prashanth Neel slated KGF : Chapter 2 to hit theatres on April 14, 2022.