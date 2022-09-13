KGF Actor Roped in For Thalapathy Vijay Movie

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most loved actors in Kollywood. He enjoys a humongous fan following across the world. The actor was last seen in Beast, which bombed at the box office. Although the film did well, the film failed to live up to the expectations of the hype which surrounded the movie prior to its releas. The arabic kuthu song from Beast created waves on social media. The film starred Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Now, Vijay has gotten busy with his next under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj, with whim he worked for the movie—Master. The actor-director duo have collaborated again—this time for yet another action drama.

The latest we hear is that Bollywood atcor Sanjay Dutt, who played baddie Adheera in Sandalwood Rocking star Yash's KGF has been signed up to play the villain in the Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kangaraj movie. Interestingly, Vijay will be seen playing a gangster in the movie too. As per buzz, there will be different shades to Vijay's character in the film ala Rajinikanth in Baasha.

If all goes well, even Malayalam actor Prithviraj will be on board. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for updates.