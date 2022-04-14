KGF 2 Leaked on Torrents, Where to Report Piracy?

KGF Chapter 2 has received a thumbs up from the movie buffs. Both Movie critics and fans have given a good rating to the movie. On a scale of 5, the movie has received a rating in the range of 3+. KGF Chapter 2 has also been rated high on IMDB. KGF 2 has been rated 9.8 on the online movie website IMDb, which is the highest rating after The Kashmir Files.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is an action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. It is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, in key roles. The makers have replaced Ananth Nag with Prakash Raj in the sequel. The movie has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

Now, if the latest buzz doing the rounds is any indication, KGF Chapter 2 has been leaked. Pirated copies of the Prashanth Neel directorial KGF 2 starring Yash, are in circulation. Even before the film's release, the KGF makers had requested moviegoers not to take videos while watching the film or upload them on the internet.

A statement from the KGF producers, Hombale Films asked netizens to report any pirated copies to them. Here's a look at their post and where to report KGF 2 piracy...