KFI Most Awaited Reunion: Kiccha Sudeep-D Boss Patch-Up, Sandalwood Thrilled

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep has decided to let bygones be bygones, bury the hatched and offered an olive branch to his peer in Karnataka film Industry, Darshan Thaoogudeepa years after the two had a fallout.

Now, it appears the two have patched up.

It all started after a slipper was thrown at Darshan Thoogudeepa at an event. As per reports, Puneeth Rajkumar fans are upset with the actor for showing disrespect to Appu. A video clip of D Boss facing insult went viral. Kannada actor Shivarajkumar strongly reacted to the incident which took place in Hospete and condemned it.

Now, Kichcha Sudeep, who had differences with Darshan too has responded to the incident, and says that hatred is not the answer to all the problems. In a tweet posted on his timeline, Kichcha Sudeep reminded fans of the contributions of Darshan to the Kannada film industry. He also said that there may have been differences between fans of Puneeth and Darshan but this is no way to show it. He also stated in no uncertain terms that even Appu would have condemned such an act.

Have a look

Kannada Darshan expressed his gratitude to Kichcha Sudeep and thanked him for his profound words on Twitter.