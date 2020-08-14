Keerthy Suresh enjoys a huge fan following in the south Indian film industry and her fans are always curious to know about her latest film updates. Here is some surprising news for all her fans.

Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in the movie‘Good Luck Sakhi’. The film teaser will be releasing on August 15 at 10 am. The 'Mahanati' actress took to her micro-blogging site and shared about the teaser release date. Here is the tweet.

Good Luck Sakhi will be released in both Telugu and Tamil languages. Jagapathi Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Rahul Ramakrishna are going to play key roles in the movie. The movie is being produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri under the 'Worth a Shot Motion Arts' banner. Good Luck Sakhi will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. The first schedule of the film kickstarted last year in April 2019 in Hyderabad. The major part of the filming took place in Vikarabad and Pune.

Keerthy Suresh's recent movie 'Penguin' was released directly on Amazon prime video. Going to the viewership, Keerthy's Penguin is believed to have earned approximately Rs Nine Crore. Looking at the current trend, there are chances of 'Good Luck Sakhi' also to be released on OTT platforms. An official confirmation about the same is awaited.