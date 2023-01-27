Keerthy Suresh Marrying a Kerala Businessman?

The wedding bells are ringing in the film industry. After KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty married, Sharwanandh revealed his engagement photos yesterday. Now there has been speculation arising about Kreethy Suresh's marriage for the past few days. The rumours say that Kreethy Suresh is going to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and childhood friend. They say that Keerthy Suresh’s rumoured fiance is a top businessman in Kerala. There hasn't been any official confirmation from the Mahanati actress team.

Keerthy Suresh is a National Film Award for Best Actress winner for portraying actress Savitri in the Telugu film Mahanati. Keerthy is the daughter of film producer G. Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka G. Suresh. She began her career as a child actress in the early 2000s and returned to films after studying fashion design. She had her first lead role in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali.