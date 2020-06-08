HYDERABAD: The fans of Keerthy Suresh are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie, Penguin on Amazon Prime Video. The makers of the movie have come up with the teaser of the movie. Trisha, Samantha Akkineni, Taapsee Pannu and Manju Warrier took to their Twitter and released the teaser of the film, Penguin on June 8th. The movie will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 19th onwards. The movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

After Jyotika's Ponmagal Vandhal, this is going to be the second Tamil film to have its release on OTT platform. The one-minute-thirty-two seconds teaser opens with some picturesque natural scenes and later comes the blurred shot of Keerthy Suresh explaining something to her little son. In the video, one could see Keerthy calling out a name, Ajay.

Decoding the visuals, the movie is going to be a revenge based film. We think that Keerthy Suresh might loose her son in the film. Keerthy Suresh looked intense in the teaser and we think that she is surely going to captivate the attention of everyone with her strong acting skills. Here is the video, just check it out.

Recently, we have seen the poster of Keerthy Suresh from the movie, Penguin. In the poster, the 'Mahanati' actress could be seen with blood oozing out from her bruises. Directed by Eshavar Karthick and is bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj under Stone Bench Films. Santosh Narayanan scored music for the flick. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is not released on theatres and the makers have decided to go for an OTT release.

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most talented actresses in the South. On the career front, Keerthy is waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, Miss India. Narendra Nath is the director of the movie. Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya will be seen in prominent roles. She will also be seen in untitled Telugu sports drama with the director Nagesh Kukunoor.