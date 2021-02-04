Keerthy Suresh in Forbes India's 30 Under 30 Achievers 2021

Post the pandemic, Forbes India has come out with a list of influencers or celebrities who have achieved great heights in their respective fields.

For the year 2021 the list of many well-known faces to relatively new achievers from various fields was released by Forbes India on Wednesday.

Among them South actress and National Award Winner Keerthy Suresh featured in the list in the entertainment segment.

Taking to twitter the Mahanati actress said that she was honoured to be one among the different walks of fame in the Forbes 30 under 30 List and expressed her gratitude.

Check out Keerthy Suresh's tweet here:

Honored to be one among the different walks of fame in the #ForbesIndia30U30. Thank you so much @forbes_india. Humbled 🙏🏻😊 https://t.co/1XIbARcDEX — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) February 3, 2021

The actress has her hands full with many films in her kitty. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh have begun shooting for the first schedule of their upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Dubai. Director Parasuram Petla will be helming the film. Apart from this she has wrapped up shooting for Rang De with actor Nithin in Telugu. She also has a Hindi film Maidaan with Ajay Devgn, one film with Mohan Lal and Annatthee with Rajnikanth.

